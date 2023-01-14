Jim Caldwell ultimately turned down the Commanders' interview request, informing them that he's only pursuing head-coaching opportunities.

Scott Turner is out.

And Jim Caldwell doesn't want in.

Caldwell has been taking calls from the Broncos and Panthers regarding their head-coaching vacancies, and on Friday, the former Colts and Lions head coach got another call - from the Washington Commanders.

But he said "no thanks.'' And why? According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Commanders wanted to talk to Caldwell about their vacancy at offensive coordinator, the job now vacant under head coach Ron Rivera following the firing of Turner.

Caldwell, however, turned down the Commanders' interview request, as he informed Washington that he's only pursuing head-coaching opportunities.

Caldwell, 67, has experience as a head coach in the NFL; he was in charge when his Colts made a Super Bowl appearance in 2009. Caldwell later became the Lions head coach, in 2014, and had a 36-28 record during his four-year stint in Detroit.

Caldwell hasn't been on a staff 2019, when he was an assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach for the Dolphins.

Is he truly a "hot commodity''? Our guy Ian Rapoport said that Caldwell as a top aide to Rivera "would've been a rock-star hire'' for Washington ...

