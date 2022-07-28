Understandably, Washington Commanders embattled team owner Dan Snyder has chosen to put a positive spin on his session testifying before a congressional committee investigating the NFL team’s alleged history of overseeing a "toxic workplace'' including sexual misconduct.

Via a spokesperson for Snyder: "Mr. Snyder fully addressed all questions about workplace misconduct, described the Commanders' dramatic two-year transformation and expressed hope for the organization's bright future.''

All of that may be accurate ... though not necessarily all-encompassing.

Snyder began giving his deposition Thursday morning, a spokesperson for the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform confirmed. The meeting is being conducted virtually and in private.

The spokesperson said in a statement on behalf of the committee: “Snyder has committed to providing full and complete testimony, and to answer the Committee’s questions about his knowledge of and contributions to the Commanders’ toxic work environment, as well as his efforts to interfere with the NFL’s internal investigation, without hiding behind non-disclosure or other confidentiality agreements.”

Snyder conducted the visit while in Israel, having recently agreed to do so voluntarily after the committee at one point issued a subpoena.

Snyder testimony comes a month after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell appeared before the committee virtually to discuss Washington's workplace culture and the league's investigation into it. Snyder declined to be involved at that time.

The committee launched this investigation a year ago after the league fined Washington $10 million following its study of workplace misconduct. There has been no release of attorney Beth Wilkinson's findings, nor is the committee necessarily obliged to make public the results of the Thursday session with Snyder, who is also working under a ban of sorts that is supposed to leave his wife, Tanya, in charge of the daily operation of the franchise.

The Commanders opened training camp on Wednesday in Ashburn, Virginia.