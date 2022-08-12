Skip to main content

Deion Sanders, One-Time Washington Player, Criticizes 'Free For All' Hall of Fame

No more Gold Jacket for Sanders?

The Washington Commanders franchise has 32 inductees in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but one of them believes his spot in Canton isn't enough.

Star cornerback Deion Sanders, speaking on behalf of Well Off Media, revealed that he believes the Hall of Fame is beginning to lower their standards for inductees.

“The Hall of Fame ain’t the Hall of Fame no more," Sanders said. "I love it, I respect it, I admire it. I think all the guys who are inducted are definitely deserving, but it needs to be a different color jacket. My jacket’s got to be a different color."

There are 362 players enshrined in the Hall of Fame, a number that Sanders is okay with. However, he feels that his individual spot in Canton is deserving of better company - players who were "game changers," not just "good."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Vernon Davis
Play

'They Couldn't Have Picked a Better Name': Former Washington TE Sounds Off on Commanders Moniker

Vernon Davis played in Washington from 2016-19.

By Jeremy Brener1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Carson Wentz, Kelvin Harmon, Washington Commanders
Play

Commanders vs. Panthers Preseason: How To Watch, Preview, Odds

Saturday will be the first time Washington's quarterback and rookies take the field in NFL game action.

By Bri Amaranthus7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Sam Howell, Washington Commanders
Play

Commanders QB Sam Howell: Best Late-Round Rookie?

The Washington Commanders fifth-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft is generating hype through training camp.

By Arnav SharmaAug 11, 2022 1:29 PM EDT
Aug 11, 2022 1:29 PM EDT

"There needs to be a starting 11," argued Sanders. "There needs to be an upper room. My head don’t belong with some of these other heads that’s in the Hall of Fame. This thing is becoming a free for all, man.”

Largely viewed as one of the best cornerbacks in league history, Sanders' list of accolades features a Defensive Player of the Year award, and eight Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections. That's just the football side of things.

Sanders played in all 16 games for Washington during the 2000 season after five years with the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys. He retired after the season, but returned with the Baltimore Ravens in 2004 and 2005 before hanging up his cleats for good.

After working as a TV analyst, Sanders became the head coach of the Jackson State Tigers in 2020.

Vernon Davis
News

'They Couldn't Have Picked a Better Name': Former Washington TE Sounds Off on Commanders Moniker

By Jeremy Brener1 hour ago
Carson Wentz, Kelvin Harmon, Washington Commanders
News

Commanders vs. Panthers Preseason: How To Watch, Preview, Odds

By Bri Amaranthus7 hours ago
Sam Howell, Washington Commanders
News

Commanders QB Sam Howell: Best Late-Round Rookie?

By Arnav SharmaAug 11, 2022 1:29 PM EDT
Jahan Dotson
News

Commanders Rookie WR Jahan Dotson 'Progressing Very Well' in Camp

By Jeremy BrenerAug 11, 2022 11:55 AM EDT
James Smith-Williams
News

Commanders DE James Smith-Williams 'Really Excited' For Upcoming Season

By Jeremy BrenerAug 11, 2022 11:36 AM EDT
Jeff Zgonina, Washington Commanders, Defensive Line Coach
News

Why Commanders Chose Coach Jeff Zgonina Over Sam Mills

By David HarrisonAug 11, 2022 7:00 AM EDT
mclaurin wentz
News

'Work In Progress': Commanders QB Carson Wentz, WR Terry McLaurin Building Chemistry

By Arnav SharmaAug 10, 2022 4:02 PM EDT
Antwaan Randle El
News

Pair of Former Washington Players Featured on HBO's 'Hard Knocks'

By Washington Football StaffAug 10, 2022 12:14 PM EDT