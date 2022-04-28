NFL Draft: Three Questions Commanders Can Answer on Day 1

The big day is here, and answers are coming for the Washington Commanders

What will the Washington Commanders do when they get on the clock with the 11th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft?

That's the question everyone has been asking, and one we've been trying to deduce an answer for all offseason long. Before the night is out, we'll have that answer, and the result could also answer a few other questions that have been hanging over the franchise for the past few months.

Washington Commanders head coach, Ron Rivera Washington Commanders general manager, Martin Mayhew Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images Washington Commanders

What if the Commanders draft Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton?

Dating back to the team's second first-round pick of the 2019 NFL Draft the team has gone defense in three straight years.

Could 2022 be year four? If so, it'll likely be the Notre Dame safety, or it could be either cornerbacks Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner or Derek Stingley Jr.

Either way, another pick dedicated to the defense will tell us all that quarterback Carson Wentz wasn't brought here to save the franchise.

No, the team with the former NFL linebacker at the helm will show everyone they still intend on winning with defense.

A truth that may be intact even if Washington goes offense on night one, but will be undoubtedly cemented otherwise.

What if the Commanders draft a wide receiver?

After three straight first-round picks spent on defense, the offense could certainly use some love.

But which wide receiver does the team take is the bigger question. Of course, that's assuming they have options.

It's possible one of the top three receivers in this year's class (Drake London, Garrett Wilson, Jameson Williams) may be the last one available. In which case, the Commanders would have an easier, albeit perhaps less preferential decision to make.

But if two or more are on the board at 11, then the name called will give us an idea of the type of offensive boost Scott Turner is hoping to get out of the team's 2022 first-round pick.

What if the Commanders trade back?

It's been talked about all the way up to Thursday night. That the 2022 NFL Draft class is more talent-rich in the middle than in the beginning.

And the first round is a prime example of this holistic look at the rookie group for this season.

Washington may only have eight or so guys with grades high enough to warrant using a Top 12 pick on, and if all of them are gone, then trading back to replenish the mid-round capital lost in the Wentz trade would be wise.

By doing this, the Commanders could get a better value later on Day 1, recoup some mid-level talent on Day 2 or 3, and show us all just how shallow the top end of the draft pool was, in 2022.

Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Notre Dame safety, Kyle Hamilton Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images USC wide receiver, Drake London Utah linebacker, Devin Lloyd

We'll know a lot about the Washington Commanders' future at the end of Day 1 at the 2022 NFL Draft, and a few questions will be cleared up by the end.

Of course, the draft has a history of throwing curve balls to all of us, and if Washington gets in on that action early we could be entering Friday a lot more confused than we were before.

Should be fun either way.