How Much Will Commanders Starters Play vs. Chiefs?

The Washington Commanders are gearing up for their second preseason contest Saturday on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs.

While the first preseason game presents an opportunity for the starters to dip their toes in the water and the third game gives those at the backend of the roster one last chance to fight for a spot on the team, the second game usually serves as a "dress rehearsal," where starters play more than the other two games.

Every team works with a different plan, but coach Ron Rivera has his own agenda for his starting unit.

"We are gonna most certainly play 'em. How far they go, it’s still up to debate. There are some guys that will be on pitch counts that once they hit that number, they'll be done," Rivera said.

One of the players Rivera said would be on a pitch count in particular is center Chase Roullier, who is recovering from a knee injury suffered last season and started training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List.

Roullier's return is a positive sign for the offensive line, which has struggled to stay healthy during training camp. Roullier was one of several offensive linemen that did not suit up in the team's preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers, and backup guard Wes Schweitzer also caught the injury bug earlier this week.

Ultimately, the Commanders are looking to find that balance between giving players enough opportunity to get loose and trying to avoid any more injuries before the regular season begins.