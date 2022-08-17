Commanders Training Camp Notebook: Legend Joe Theismann Mentoring Chase Young

ASHBURN, Va. -- With just two practices left before the Washington Commanders travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs, the team gathered in Ashburn on Wednesday looking to continue building on what they learned against the Carolina Panthers.

And as things progress, we continued our watch of the running back group, looking to asses the standing of each man in the Commanders backfield.

LEGENDARY PRESENCE

NBC Sports Washington's Bijan Todd asked coach Ron Rivera about franchise legend Joe Theismann's presence at practice Wednesday after he was seen having a prolonged conversation with defensive end Chase Young.

"When Joe comes around it's kind of fun to watch (him) interact with the guys," Rivera said. "It really is about his experiences moreso than anything else, and just what he's observed and what he's seen. I really do appreciate when the alumni come around."

It's always encouraging when those who have done what some of the younger Washington are trying to accomplish come in to share their insights.

Even more so when you can see that they're not only hearing the message being delivered, but receiving it as well.

VIEW FROM THE BACKFIELD

Running back Antonio Gibson was getting reps with the first team again on Wednesday, as were J.D. McKissic in his usual role, and rookie Brian Robinson Jr.

Do with that what you will.

What's really interesting is the fact Gibson was getting work as a return man, and even had a big play aligned as a wide receiver.

No matter what happens with his status on the running back depth chart, it's clear the Commanders know Gibson is still one of the team's most versatile players, and plan to get him involved in any way they can.

DYNAMIC DUO

Rookie receiver Jahan Dotson looks comfortable on the NFL field, and as he continuous to get more experience, he's only getting better.

The play of the day on Wednesday was a bomb from quarterback Carson Wentz to his new target, and Dotson hauled in the beautifully placed pass following a smooth double-move that got him beyond two Washington defenders.

Of course, it came against friendly competition, but is something even more encouraging following an overall positive first week of play for the Commanders.