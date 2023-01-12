Raiders QB Derek Carr Tweets Las Vegas Goodbye; Commanders Trade Soon?

Derek Carr is looking for a new NFL home. Could the Washington Commanders give him the keys to the offense next season?

The Derek Carr era for the Las Vegas Raiders is over.

Carr, 31, tweeted a long statement signifying that he will not be the Raiders quarterback in 2023 and that his time with the franchise is over.

Carr was benched for the final two games of the Raiders season and was sent away from the facility to avoid being a distraction from media members and to prevent any injuries.

Carr had a clause in his contract that fully guaranteed him $33 million next season should he injure himself, and the Raiders didn't want to take that chance, especially in meaningless contests.

This opens the door for several teams to trade for Carr, including the Washington Commanders.

There may not be a better leader with a bigger chip on his shoulder entering this offseason than Carr.

And better yet, there are many who speculate the Raiders won't be able to trade his contract and will have to release him outright, thus leaving the door open for Carr to choose his destination.

Here's a look at what he's owed over the next three seasons ...

While we don't see him as the "revenge'' type, he will want to go somewhere he can lead, start, and win ... something the Commanders can provide.

Could he be the man for this job, and potentially provide a solid multi-year runway for rookie Sam Howell to continue developing behind the scenes?

Well, there's a chance.

