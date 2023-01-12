Commanders to HBO's Hard Knocks This Summer?

HBO's Hard Knocks could be coming to D.C. this year to cover the Washington Commanders.

The Washington Commanders remain one of four options to be the team featured in this summer's edition of HBO's "Hard Knocks."

"Hard Knocks" chronicles the training camp and preseason of one NFL team, which varies each season.

There are specific rules about which teams can and cannot appear on the HBO five-episode program, and teams can render themselves ineligible to be forced to appear.

Teams can volunteer, like the 2016 Los Angeles Rams, but it hasn't happened since.

A team can be forced to be the subject of the program if it has a head coach who was not with the team in the previous season, has not made the playoffs in the previous two seasons and has not been on Hard Knocks in the past 10 years.

With the Commanders retaining Ron Rivera for his fourth season, missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season and never having yet appeared on the program, Washington can be forced to participate.

The other teams that fit the bill? Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints and New York Jets.

The Bears appear to be the bookie's favorite to get the gig with a potential incoming No. 1 pick to pair with an exciting young quarterback in Justin Fields.

However, the Commanders also provide captivating storylines, including the potential sale of the franchise and potentially a new quarterback.

Last year, it was announced in March that the Detroit Lions would participate, so we could expect to hear an announcement for this year's team around that time.

