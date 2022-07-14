Skip to main content

'I Love the Hate': Commanders RB Antonio Gibson Responds to Critics

Antonio Gibson feels the heat and the hate.

Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson has excelled in his first two NFL seasons.

He's rushed for 1,832 yards and 18 touchdowns in his NFL career so far and is due for a big season in 2022. Last year, Gibson was one of seven running backs to rush for over 1,000 yards, but ESPN crafted a report earlier this week from 50 executives that collectively excluded Gibson from the top-10 in the league.

Here's a list of the top-10 ...

  1. Derrick Henry (Tennessee Titans)
  2. Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts)
  3. Nick Chubb (Cleveland Browns)
  4. Dalvin Cook (Minnesota Vikings)
  5. Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints)
  6. Joe Mixon (Cincinnati Bengals)
  7. Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers)
  8. Najee Harris (Pittsburgh Steelers)
  9. Aaron Jones (Green Bay Packers)
  10. Javonte Williams (Denver Broncos)

Gibson wasn't even named an honorable mention. That honor went to Austin Ekeler (Los Angeles Chargers), Ezekiel Elliott (Dallas Cowboys) and Saquon Barkley (New York Giants).

That led Gibson to tweet out his cryptic message.

If Gibson finished 7th in rushing last season, he should be at least one of the top-10 going into this season.

But to not even sniff the top-10 or an honorable mention? Gibson's has a right to feel a little bit heated.

Perhaps Gibson's drop in the rankings has to do with Washington drafting Brian Robinson Jr. in the third round of the draft to complement him, but there's no guarantee that Gibson's production will take a dip.

It appears that Gibson is choosing to use this disappointment as fuel to lead him into the upcoming season, which is only a positive for the Commanders.

