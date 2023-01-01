Meet The Commanders 'Controversial' New Mascot, Major Tuddy

The Washington Commanders introduced their new mascot at halftime during the game against the Cleveland Browns.

The Washington Commanders continue to evolve in their franchise's rebrand.

After officially changing their moniker 11 months ago to the Commanders, the team has introduced a new mascot, which made its debut during Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

In a nod to the team's future as the Commanders, the team has named the mascot

"Major Tuddy," a hog, which is an homage to the "HOGS" offensive line that dominated the NFL in Washington during the 1980s and early 1990s.

Here's a look at Major Tuddy in action ...

The announcement comes on the day where the "HOGS" were honored by the organization at halftime, a ceremony that didn't receive unanimous approval from the players who helped build the brand.

In fact, the Commanders were sued by John Riggins, Joe Jacoby and other members of the "HOGS" for infringing on the trademark, which is expected to be approved in the coming weeks.

Washington has tried to walk the tightrope of honoring the past of the franchise's history while also trying to distance itself from the controversial "Redskins" name that drew criticism for potential racial undertones.

While "Major Tuddy" may not have universal approval, it's a mix of old and new in Washington.

