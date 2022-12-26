Washington Legends John Riggins, Joe Jacoby Among Group Suing Commanders - Why?

The "HOGS" offensive line has a bone to pick with Dan Snyder and the Washington Commanders.

Several former football icons are teaming up to sue Dan Snyder and the Washington Commanders.

O-Line Entertainment LLC, which was formed by original members of the "HOGS" brand built in the 1980s, and features John Riggins, Joe Jacoby, Doc Walker, Fred Dean and Mark May have filed a lawsuit against the Commanders organization.

The "HOGS" are the Washington offensive line that helped the organization win its three Super Bowls from 1982-92.

The "HOGS" claim that the organization, which rebranded their name to the Commanders earlier this year, is trying to profit off of the "HOGS" name without giving compensation to those who originally built the brand.

Early next year, the "HOGS" are expected to receive a federal trademark.

When the Commanders host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, the "HOGS" are expected to be honored by fans.

"The original HOGS have tried to amicably resolve this dispute for many months now but to no avail with the Commanders before the January 1 event," the lawsuit states. "Without substantial control and compensation, the original HOGS do not want to be associated with the Commanders under its current ownership and management and require that their legacy and brand is protected."

This is another chapter of the saga left by Dan Snyder and his mistreatment of those within the organization.

The Commanders responded to the lawsuit with the following statement ...

"We are planning a celebration of the greatest offensive line ever to play the game. The HOGS are a key part of our franchise's history and we want to keep their legacy alive with the next generation of fans. We have been working with the Hogs on this event for six months and look forward to welcoming them and Coach Gibbs back."

According to NBC Sports reporter JP Finlay, the Commanders do not plan to impede or financially capitalize on the Hogs' trademark.

The "HOGS" will be honored this Sunday when the Commanders face the Browns at 1 p.m. inside FedEx Field.

