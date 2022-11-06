Vikings vs. Commanders Inactives: WR Jahan Dotson OUT, Who Else?

The Washington Commanders and Minnesota Vikings are preparing to kick off in just under 90 minutes and the two teams just announced their inactive lists for the game.

For the Commanders, several key players have been nursing injuries for a few weeks, including linebacker Cole Holcomb (foot) and wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring). Running back J.D. McKissic is also dealing with a neck injury, while linebacker David Mayo is out with a hamstring injury. This makes head coach Ron Rivera's job easy when making his inactive list. He only had to name three healthy scratches for today's game.

Here's a look at the Commanders inactives ...

LB Cole Holcomb

WR Jahan Dotson

RB J.D. McKissic

LB David Mayo

DE Shaka Toney

G Chris Paul

TE Cole Turner

When it comes to the Vikings, it was a little bit murky. Wide receiver Jalen Nailor (illness) and defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson (calf) were already ruled out prior to Sunday, leaving a few extra spots on the inactive list. Cornerback Cameron Dantzler was listed as questionable with a neck injury, but he is active for today's game.

Here's a look at the Vikings inactives ...

WR Jalen Nailor

DE Dalvin Tomlinson

LB Luiji Vilain

OLB Benton Whitley

OL Chris Reed

OT Vederian Lowe

DL Esezi Otomewo

The Vikings and Commanders will kick off at 1 p.m.

