Vikings vs. Commanders Inactives: WR Jahan Dotson OUT, Who Else?
The Washington Commanders and Minnesota Vikings are preparing to kick off in just under 90 minutes and the two teams just announced their inactive lists for the game.
For the Commanders, several key players have been nursing injuries for a few weeks, including linebacker Cole Holcomb (foot) and wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring). Running back J.D. McKissic is also dealing with a neck injury, while linebacker David Mayo is out with a hamstring injury. This makes head coach Ron Rivera's job easy when making his inactive list. He only had to name three healthy scratches for today's game.
Here's a look at the Commanders inactives ...
LB Cole Holcomb
WR Jahan Dotson
RB J.D. McKissic
LB David Mayo
DE Shaka Toney
G Chris Paul
TE Cole Turner
When it comes to the Vikings, it was a little bit murky. Wide receiver Jalen Nailor (illness) and defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson (calf) were already ruled out prior to Sunday, leaving a few extra spots on the inactive list. Cornerback Cameron Dantzler was listed as questionable with a neck injury, but he is active for today's game.
Here's a look at the Vikings inactives ...
WR Jalen Nailor
DE Dalvin Tomlinson
LB Luiji Vilain
OLB Benton Whitley
OL Chris Reed
OT Vederian Lowe
DL Esezi Otomewo
The Vikings and Commanders will kick off at 1 p.m.
