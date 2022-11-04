Commanders DE Chase Young OUT vs. Vikings; When Will He Return?

The Washington Commanders are going to have to wait at least one more week for their star defensive end Chase Young to return.

Despite having his 21-day clock to return from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List this week, the Commanders are holding out Young for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Young tore his ACL a year ago and has been on the sidelines ever since. The next opportunity he has to make his 2022 debut comes next Monday, Nov. 14 against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, exactly one year after tearing his ACL.

Young was "fired up" about returning to practice this week, but the Commanders don't wish to rush their star player's return.

"But I had to tell him now, we gotta follow the directions," head coach Ron Rivera said. "We can't push more for more until each step is cleared. So, he understands that, but we gotta make sure."

The Commanders drafted Chase Young with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, cementing him as a franchise cornerstone. Without Young, the Commanders have missed a large presence on the defensive line. It's a good unit, but Young makes them great, and the Commanders don't want to risk losing him to re-injury.

"It was like with B-Rob [RB Brian Robinson Jr.], we told him, 'Hey, we got a set number of plays for you,' Rivera said. "And sure he did the number of plays that we had set for him with the offense, then he tried to jump in on show team a couple times and we gotta temper and gotta make sure that Chase understands that where he is, we've gotta be very, very diligent and stick with it."

Joining Young on the sidelines this week are linebackers Cole Holcomb, David Mayo, wide receiver Jahan Dotson, and running back J.D. McKissic.

The Commanders and Vikings play Sunday at 1 p.m. at FedEx Field.

