Josh Harris is a managing partner for the NHL's New Jersey Devils and NBA's Philadelphia 76ers. Could he join the NFL ranks after buying the Washington Commanders?

The biggest item on the Washington Commanders offseason watch list is the potential sale of the franchise from owner Dan Snyder.

In recent months, Snyder has hired Bank of America to look into the possibility of selling the franchise he has owned since 1999.

In what will likely be the largest sale of a franchise in sports history, there's only a short list of interested people who would want to purchase a majority stake in the Commanders.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who has rumored interest in bidding for the team along with Jay-Z, has reportedly neglected to submit a formal bid to purchase the Commanders, according to Front Office Sports.

However, one person to watch, according to NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay, is New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris.

Harris, 58, is reportedly worth $7.69 billion, according to Bloomberg.

"Harris also owns stakes in sports and entertainment ventures including the Philadelphia 76ers NBA team and New Jersey Devils NHL team through his firm Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment," Bloomberg writes. "His stake is calculated at 51% given his role as managing partner in those teams. Their value is based on transaction data for comparable teams and data from Sportico, a valuations service."

Harris was born in Chevy Chase, Maryland, which could explain why the Commanders would be an interest to add to his portfolio. As one of the 300 richest people in the world, Harris is certainly capable of purchasing the franchise. And, his experience in running franchises in other spaces would certainly be a welcomed addition to the D.C. sports landscape.

