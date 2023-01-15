Could Commanders Re-Sign, Start Taylor Heinicke in 2023?

Why the best route at quarterback for the Washington Commanders could be sticking with what worked, while moving on from what didn't.

With the Washington Commanders back on the hunt for a legitimate starting quarterback, most are expecting many changes in how that position group looks next season.

But, what if the answer is making one change, not many?

Believe it or not, there is a scenario where Taylor Heinicke comes back in 2023 to play for Washington, and the team gets to continue its search for the answer at quarterback for years to come.

In it, the only quarterback the Commanders need to move on from is the one not many wanted in the first place.

Carson Wentz.

To see why we simply have to start at the beginning of what went wrong in 2022.

The trade.

Fans mostly hated the move, while those who didn't, leaned on Wentz's clearly better deep-throwing ability to help rationalize the move.

Media labeled the move as desperate.

The actions of a front office that missed on quarterback Russell Wilson, and saw their options fading away quickly.

As for the team, they were in love with a different quarterback.

Because of this, it was always going to be an uphill battle for Wentz to win the locker room.

And it never really appeared that he had earned the support of his locker room beyond the professional requirement to do so.

Meanwhile, Heinicke, had their support whether he was on the field or not.

After Wentz failed to get Washington into the end zone against the Tennessee Titans for a game-winning score in Week 5, the chances he'd become the beloved son of the DMV were all but lost.

At one point after Heinicke became the starter, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen told us that the locker room picks their quarterback.

To those who observed the team closely, they never picked Wentz.

Now, let's fast forward to the end of the year.

The fans and Commanders players still love Heinicke.

And the media continued to praise his presence and spirit all the way to the finish line.

All of it earned.

Which is the key.

Because there's a similar sense of excitement around quarterback Sam Howell.

In his one start, the fifth-round draft pick out of North Carolina led Washington to a win over the hated Dallas Cowboys.

Howell also received unsolicited praise for his leadership ability, and poise under pressure while making his first career NFL start.

In a scenario that most young men only dream about, Howell never flinched when he got the chance to live it.

And, he did it with Heinicke backing him up.

Because Heinicke vouched for Howell, telling the team he deserved a full four quarters of playing time.

Howell returned the favor, praising not just Heinicke, but Wentz and the entire quarterback room as a whole for their guidance and camaraderie during a tough season for the team.

Present day, with reports surfacing that the Commanders are telling offensive coordinator prospects Howell will be their starting quarterback if they get the job, many are in support of the rumor.

Giving Washington a chance to make their next quarterback move the right way. And to learn from their mistakes with Wentz.

The starting quarterback job for the Commanders isn't something to be given but earned.

Since nearly leading his team to an upset playoff win over the eventual Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, Heinicke has backed up two veteran newcomers.

Neither of them was chosen by the team, and in each case, Heinicke was thrust into the supporting role by force, not by choice of himself or the locker room.

With Howell, if he wins the starting job with Heinicke on the roster, it'll be earned through play and leadership.

That's something the whole Commanders locker room can get behind willingly, and without force.

Heinicke included.

And that would be the most crucial endorsement of them all.

Find David Harrison on Twitter @DHarrison82 and on the Locked On Commanders podcast.

