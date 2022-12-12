NFC Playoff Picture: Where Are Commanders After Bye Week?

The Washington Commanders didn't have to lift a finger on Sunday to move up in the NFC playoff race.

Coming into the day in 8th place, one spot shy of the seven-team playoff picture, the Commanders were 0.5 game behind the New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks.

The Giants shrunk in misery against the mighty Philadelphia Eagles, who gained a game and are one step closer to securing home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The Seahawks took center stage in the late window, suffering an upset to the Carolina Panthers, who have now won three of their last four and find themselves back in the NFC South division race after starting 1-5 and firing head coach Matt Rhule.

Here's a look at the current standings ...

1. Philadelphia Eagles (12-1)

2. Minnesota Vikings (10-3)

3. San Francisco 49ers (9-4)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7)

5. Dallas Cowboys (10-3)

6. Washington Commanders (7-5-1)

7. New York Giants (7-5-1)

8. Seattle Seahawks (7-6)

At this point, the Commanders are in direct competition with the Giants and Seahawks for two of the final three Wild Cards. It's safe to assume that the Cowboys will be locked in as the No. 5 seed and the top wild card position.

If the Commanders can win Sunday against the Giants, they will further cement their status as a playoff contender, win the tiebreaker over their division rival and move that much closer to a postseason berth.

