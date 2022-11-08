NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Fall After Win Streak Snapped vs. Vikings?

The Washington Commanders are back in the loss column after a 20-17 defeat at the hands of the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings.

Even though the Commanders were close against one of the NFL's best teams, they remain in the bottom quartile of teams in the league, ranking 25th in this week's edition of Sports Illustrated's power rankings.

"Is the Carson Wentz era already over in Washington? The team is more competitive with Taylor Heinicke under center, which can’t be what this team was hoping for," SI writes. "Of course, if Dan Snyder actually sells the franchise, that might be all fans of the team wanted out of the 2022 season."

Given the team's murky quarterback situation, it's understandable as to why the Commanders rank so low halfway through the season. The team also sits dead last in the NFC East by 2.5 games over the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.

However, there is an argument that the team is ranked too low.

There are seven teams that have worse records than the 4-5 Commanders that rank higher than them. But power rankings are a mixture of standings and future outlook.

Even though the Commanders sit just 0.5 game back of the third and final Wild Card spot, six of the team's final eight games come against teams with better records than Washington. One of those games comes next Monday night against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.