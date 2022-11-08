Perception Problem: Has Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke's Play Been Good Enough?

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke is 2-1 in his three starts in place of injured starter Carson Wentz.

Before the injury, Wentz led the Commanders to a 2-4 start, and Heinicke had seemed to at least improve the energy of the offense.

Even if he didn't improve the overall point production.

With wins over the Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts, Heinicke and the Commanders needed to defeat the one-loss Minnesota Vikings to really cement themselves as emerging competitors in the NFC.

And they nearly got it.

In the loss, however, questions have arisen as they so often do.

And the conversation about whether Heinicke or Wentz is the better man to lead the team has already started.

Many, including former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III, think Heinicke's chances to prove himself have passed him by.

"It all just depends on the perception," coach Ron Rivera said when discussing Heinicke's potential and development. "That seems to be one of the big things is everybody's perception on stuff. Truth of the matter is for the most part Taylor played well."

This doesn't mean Rivera thinks his quarterback has been perfect, by any means.

"One thing you'd like to see him do is take what's in front of him as opposed to a couple times he tried to try to make the big play," Rivera continued. "A great example is he tried to throw the deeper ball to (Logan Thomas) and unfortunately threw it off his back foot and sailed it when he could have taken...his primary read with a pivot and he was open."

Even in his mistakes, however, Rivera says the issue isn't talent. Or even Heinicke's limitations, as many see them.

"That wasn't a talent limitation play," Rivera went on to say about Heincke's decision that ultimately led to a crucial turnover against the Minnesota Vikings. "If he steps into the throw...the ball stays down and comes into Logan...if he makes the throw, everybody thinks, 'God, what a great throw' and nobody worries about him not throwing the pivot."



If nothing else, Heinicke's play is a perfect depiction of an NFL roller coaster mapped out on the playing field.

He'll take the team to high points, but also the occasional low point.

Those are known, regardless of perception.

After next week's matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, there's another point of perception that needs to be sorted out.

Whether or not Rivera believes its Heinicke or Wentz that gives his Commanders the best chance of winning games moving forward.

And if he needs any help choosing, there will be plenty of opinions about the topic floating around for the next two weeks or so.

