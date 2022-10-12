NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Sliding After Loss vs. Titans?

Just when you think things can’t get any worse, they do indeed get much worse.

After their heartbreaking 21-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Washington Commanders find themselves on the doorstep of the basement at No. 31 in Sports Illustrated’s power rankings.

“Ron Rivera’s comments on Carson Wentz, which will inevitably be sloppily clarified and reclarified in the coming weeks, sounded like the flailings of a desperate man,” SI writes. “Nothing about what Washington has put together has been good. That doesn’t just fall on the easily scape-goatable Carson Wentz.”

While harsh, Rivera blaming Wentz for the team’s struggles isn’t going to cause an uproar outside of ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky. Wentz had turned in a better performance against the Titans compared to his previous two outings, but it was all undone with an interception at the goal line as time expired.

Despite throwing Wentz under the bus, Rivera shouldn’t escape blame. He and the Commanders’ brain trust believed Wentz would be capable of elevating a mediocre roster in a mediocre division.

Not only has Wentz been incapable of doing that, but Washington is four games out of first place in a much-improved NFC East.

Rivera’s coaching decisions against Tennessee deserve to be talked about as well. Rivera challenged a catch by Cam Sims that was called incomplete with under five minutes to play. Despite it appearing clear Washington wouldn’t win the challenge, Rivera threw the challenge flag and cost his team a much-needed timeout.

When the Commanders made their way to the two-yard line with 19 seconds left in the game, they had no timeouts. That forced Washington to throw on every play and played a key role in Wentz being intercepted on third and goal.

The only team sparing Washington from being last in the rankings is the Carolina Panthers, who fired its head coach, Matt Rhule, on Monday.

Things have a chance to get better in the worst Thursday Night Football game in recent memory when Washington goes on the road to face the Chicago Bears.

