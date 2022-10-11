Can Commanders WR Jahan Dotson Return Thursday vs. Bears?

The Washington Commanders (1-4) are recovering quickly from their loss Sunday in order to prepare for Thursday night's matchup against the Chicago Bears (2-3).

With a short week comes a change in preparation, and head coach Ron Rivera has an idea on how he hopes his team will deal with the recovery process this week.

“A lot of it has to do with just the rest more so than anything else," Rivera said. "You know, doing whatever you can to get your body to regenerate and recover and get ready to go.

"I really do think a lot of it's just the recovery of your body, your senses, your mind, your rest.”

One of the players who didn't play Sunday is still looking for time to heal. Rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 4 loss against the Dallas Cowboys, which caused him to miss the Week 5 contest against the Tennessee Titans.

However, Dotson could be on track to return this week.

“We'll see how he handles," Rivera said. "We have a walkthrough, we'll see how he looks outside and we'll go from there.”

If Dotson can't go, look for Dyami Brown to fulfill his role in the offense once again.

The Commanders and Bears play Thursday night at Soldier Field in Chicago. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m.

