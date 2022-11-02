Skip to main content

'Save Us Jeff Bezos!' A Dan Snyder Sale of Washington Commanders to Amazon Billionaire - Easy Fix?

Would a Dan Snyder sale guarantee to make a Jeff Bezos-led Washington franchise vastly more superior to what D.C. fans have dealt with? Nah. But "Save Us Bezos''? It damn sure couldn't hurt.

"Save Us, Bezos!'' is how the fan's FedEx Field sign reads. 

And now there are other "signs'' ... that it could happen.

The Washington Commanders' Wednesday morning statement, released to CommandersCountry/SI and other outlets, reads: "Dan and Tanya Snyder and the Washington Commanders announced today that they have hired BofA Securities to consider potential transactions. The Snyders remain committed to the team, all of its employees and its countless fans to putting the best product on the field and continuing to work to set the gold standard for workplace in the NFL."

"Potential transactions'' that could include Snyder - who has been under fire from even his own NFL franchise partners - selling the franchise.

The embattled Snyder's office recently insisted to us that he would "never'' buckle under the alleged "smear campaign'' intended to force him out. But his group's $800 million purchase has now turned into a $5 billion bonanza should he opt to sell the franchise.

And yes, "Save Us Jeff Bezos'' happens to have a stake in the community (as the owner of the Washington Post), happens to have interest in the buy (he's visited before with Snyder on the concept) and as the founder of Amazon who is now worth $139 billion, figures to have $5 million stuck between sofa cushions.

Bezos, via Amazon, already owns the broadcasting rights to the new "Thursday Night Football'' package and is therefore already in business with the league. That doesn't make a transaction automatic. Nor does it guarantee to make a Bezos-led Washington franchise vastly more superior to what D.C. fans have dealt with for the last few decades.

But "Save Us Bezos''? It damn sure couldn't hurt.

