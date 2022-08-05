Skip to main content

Washington Stunner: Another Commanders Player Leaves Camp, Retires

This is still slightly unusual, as for the second time in camp, the Commanders have a player who has opted to retire.
“Oh yeah, it happens,” Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera said on Friday. “It really does happen.”

“It” is a player’s decision to retire.

But this is still slightly unusual, as for the second time in camp, the Commanders have a player who has opted to retire.

This time it’s rookie linebacker Tre Walker who is saying goodbye.

The move follows up the recent retirements of pass-catcher Antonio Gandy-Golden.

Said Rivera: ”Tre Walker, one of our rookie linebackers, decided he was going to move on from football. So that’s why he wasn’t out here today. … Tre is a solid young man - a guy we had some hopes for. But unfortunately, he decided it was time to move on. So we want to wish him all the best.”

Walker signed with Washington as as a UDFA player out of Idaho. He recorded 105 total tackles in 11 games in his final collegiate season.

“Oh yeah, it happens,” Rivera said. … and certainly we can say this about the phenomenon: this job is too difficult to do if a persons heart is not into it. And in that regard we wish Walker and Gandy-Golden well.

With Walker no longer on the roster, the rest of the linebackers on the team will get added reps in the next few days of training camp. However, it only heightens the need for the team to add a veteran linebacker.

The Commanders struck out on Anthony Barr, who signed with the Dallas Cowboys earlier this week, but there are still a number of options on the free agent market.

