Washington Stunner: Commanders Rookie LB Leaves Camp, Retires, Then Changes Mind

“Oh yeah, it happens,” Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera said on Friday. “It really does happen.”

“It” is a player’s decision to retire.

But this is still slightly unusual, as for the second time in camp, the Commanders have a player who has opted to retire.

This time it’s rookie linebacker Tre Walker who is saying goodbye.

The move follows up the recent retirements of pass-catcher Antonio Gandy-Golden.

Said Rivera: ”Tre Walker, one of our rookie linebackers, decided he was going to move on from football. So that’s why he wasn’t out here today. … Tre is a solid young man - a guy we had some hopes for. But unfortunately, he decided it was time to move on. So we want to wish him all the best.”

Walker signed with Washington as as a UDFA player out of Idaho. He recorded 105 total tackles in 11 games in his final collegiate season.

“Oh yeah, it happens,” Rivera said. … and certainly we can say this about the phenomenon: this job is too difficult to do if a persons heart is not into it. And in that regard we wish Walker and Gandy-Golden well.

However, less than 24 hours later, Walker had a change of heart and unretired.

It's uncertain as to why Walker decided to come back, but the decision came after a discussion with Rivera. Walker's return doesn't mean he's likely to make the roster, but it does help a linebacker room that is already struggling with injuries after the first two weeks of training camp.