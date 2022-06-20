'Shut Up' vs. 'Dust Up': Commanders Foe Jeff Fisher Roasted for Poor USFL Record

Jeff Fisher has closed up his first USFL season with an unfortunate record of 2-8 while overseeing the Michigan Panthers.

As an NFL head coach Jeff Fisher, was often mocked for his 7-9-ish records. More recently, he tried to do the mocking, taking the Washington Commanders football staff to task for discussing defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio's "dust-up'' characterization of the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

But now it's Fisher's turn to again get mocked.

Fisher has closed up his first USFL season with an unfortunate record of 2-8 while overseeing the Michigan Panthers.

And yes, the snarkmeisters are letting loose. A typical "report'':

"Former NFL head coach Jeff Fisher, whose “7-9 bullshit” remark from Hard Knocks gradually and inevitably made his name synonymous with nine-loss seasons, finished his first USFL campaign with only eight losses. Unfortunately, he had only two wins to go along with the two-thirds-of-a-dozen Ls," Pro Football Talk wrote.

Even after Del Rio apologized, Washington coach Ron Rivera issued a public statement against his defensive coordinator's words along with a $100,000 fine to be donated to the United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund.

Some say that isn't enough and continue to call for more punishment or more public statements from the team.

Fisher took the opposite approach.

"Politics is getting into everything right now and it doesn't need to," Fisher recently said on OutKick The Tailgate. "The Rivera and Del Rio stuff, I mean come on, give us a break ... Leave that stuff alone, there's too much going on right now. ...

"Just tell the truth,'' Fisher added, "and if you don't know it then keep your mouth shut."