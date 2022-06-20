Skip to main content

'Shut Up' vs. 'Dust Up': Commanders Foe Jeff Fisher Roasted for Poor USFL Record

Jeff Fisher has closed up his first USFL season with an unfortunate record of 2-8 while overseeing the Michigan Panthers.

As an NFL head coach Jeff Fisher, was often mocked for his 7-9-ish records. More recently, he tried to do the mocking, taking the Washington Commanders football staff to task for discussing defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio's "dust-up'' characterization of the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

But now it's Fisher's turn to again get mocked.

jack jef

Fisher has closed up his first USFL season with an unfortunate record of 2-8 while overseeing the Michigan Panthers.

And yes, the snarkmeisters are letting loose. A typical "report'':

"Former NFL head coach Jeff Fisher, whose “7-9 bullshit” remark from Hard Knocks gradually and inevitably made his name synonymous with nine-loss seasons, finished his first USFL campaign with only eight losses. Unfortunately, he had only two wins to go along with the two-thirds-of-a-dozen Ls," Pro Football Talk wrote.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Dyami Brown, Washington Commanders
Play

Commanders Trade 'Proposal': Dyami Brown for CB a Losing Idea

With Terry McLaurin's contract still in limbo, would it be wise for Washington to trade a receiver?

By David Harrison3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Dan-Snyder-Roger-Goodell
Play

Oversight Committee: Commanders Owner Dan Snyder 'Has Something to Hide'

With the deadline come and gone to respond, no answer on testifying in front of Congress speaks loudly

By David Harrison4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Carson Wentz Super Bowl
Play

Does Carson Wentz Need To Be 2017 Self For Commanders to Succeed?

Some high expectations for the former No. 2 pick.

By Jeremy Brener9 hours ago
9 hours ago

Even after Del Rio apologized, Washington coach Ron Rivera issued a public statement against his defensive coordinator's words along with a $100,000 fine to be donated to the United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund.

Some say that isn't enough and continue to call for more punishment or more public statements from the team.

Fisher took the opposite approach.

"Politics is getting into everything right now and it doesn't need to," Fisher recently said on OutKick The Tailgate. "The Rivera and Del Rio stuff, I mean come on, give us a break ... Leave that stuff alone, there's too much going on right now. ...

"Just tell the truth,'' Fisher added, "and if you don't know it then keep your mouth shut."

Dyami Brown, Washington Commanders
News

Commanders Trade 'Proposal': Dyami Brown for CB a Losing Idea

By David Harrison3 hours ago
Dan-Snyder-Roger-Goodell
News

Oversight Committee: Commanders Owner Dan Snyder 'Has Something to Hide'

By David Harrison4 hours ago
Carson Wentz Super Bowl
News

Does Carson Wentz Need To Be 2017 Self For Commanders to Succeed?

By Jeremy Brener9 hours ago
WFT Offense vs. Eagles Defense © Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
News

Eagles New Logo Draws Ire From Fans

By Washington Football StaffJun 19, 2022
mclaurin wentz
News

Commanders QB Carson Wentz 'Has Enough Talent' to Maximize WR Terry McLaurin

By David HarrisonJun 19, 2022
FedEx Field
News

Washington Commanders 'Responsible' For DC's 2026 FIFA World Cup Snub?

By Jeremy BrenerJun 19, 2022
Dan Snyder Buffalo
News

Two House Bills Introduced Coinciding with Washington Commanders Investigation

By Mike FisherJun 18, 2022
Jack Campbell, Iowa Hawkeyes
News

2023 NFL Draft: 3 Linebackers Commanders Could Target

By David HarrisonJun 18, 2022