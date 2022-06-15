Taylor Heinicke vs. Carson Wentz: Washington Commanders Contracts End Competition

You’re paying a guy a lot of money, you’re paying him money for a reason. He’s gonna go play.” - Heinicke on Wentz

Once upon a time, NFL players politely refused to discuss one another's contracts.

This - for Washington Commanders backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke - is not that time.

"I don't think that's an option,'' Heinicke said in his Wednesday minicamp press conference when asked about being the team's No. 1 QB, as he was a year ago after Ryan Fitzpatrick was hurt in Week 1, Heinicke becoming the team’s starter for 15 of the last 16 games. “You look at the NFL and at the end of the day, it’s kind of a business.

"If you’re paying someone $30 million and you’re paying someone else $2 million — you’re paying this guy $30 million to play, you know?''

Yes, we know.

Heinicke became a folk hero of sorts two seasons ago when he gave Tampa Bay fits in an emergency fill-in appearance in the Washington playoff loss. Last year, he came down to earth a bit, compiled a 7-8 record as a starter, completing 65 percent of his passes for 3,419 yards with 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Was that good enough? Heinicke recognizes that when the Commanders went after another quarterback in the offseason, eventually acquiring Wentz, he had his answer.

Having said all of that, Heinicke is not "anti-Wentz.'' (Even though some critics certainly are.) He's simply got a different job to do now.

“Carson’s a great quarterback and you see it through OTAs and minicamp,'' Heinicke said. "And I hope he goes out there and succeeds. And again, my job is just to back him up.

"But, again, the NFL’s a business. You’re paying a guy a lot of money, you’re paying him money for a reason. He’s gonna go play.”