'Thanks, Commanders!' Washington Over Eagles Makes History for 1972 Miami Dolphins

"Thanks, Commanders!''

The Washington Commanders on "Monday Night Football'' this week accomplished something that no other team could so far in this 2022 NFL season: Dump the Philadelphia Eagles.

And in doing so, in a shocking 32-21 victory at Philly, Washington accomplished a great deal. ... in ways that resonate back 50 years.

Foremost, of course, Washington pulled itself to 5-5, and won for the fourth time in its last five outings, a significant turnaround for a franchise that had its locker room talking openly about the "dark cloud'' that exists due to its controversies in the front office.

Additionally, of course, other NFC East contenders in the New York Giants (7-2) and the Dallas Cowboys (6-3) are elated that the Eagles, who entered Monday with an undefeated record, are now a more-catchable (maybe) 8-1.

But in terms of history? What Washington did to put an end to Philadelphia’s undefeated bid is something that has triggered the annual celebration in Miami, as the Eagles loss means the 1972 Dolphins remain the only team in NFL history to enjoy a perfect season.

This year's Miami spokesman? Dolphins legend Larry Csonka took to Twitter to thank Washington for keeping his famous title team standing alone in NFL history.

“Thank you #WashingtonCommanders ... I’m a Washington fan tonight!” he said.

It was 50 years ago when the Dolphins went 14–0 and won the Super Bowl, an accomplishment that had them standing alone then ... and leaves them still, all these years later, with bragging rights - this time thanks to Washington.

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!



Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Washington Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.