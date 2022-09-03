NFL Top Offenses: Where Are Washington Commanders Ranked?

The Washington Commanders offseason was busy, but it was ultimately defined by one move ... trading for quarterback Carson Wentz.

Wentz's success this season will be tied to Washington. If Wentz is good, Washington will be good. If Wentz is bad ... it won't be pretty.

After being traded in consecutive offseasons, many believe this is Wentz's last chance to remain a starting-caliber quarterback in the NFL. If Washington falls short of its goal to make the playoffs, it could cost head coach Ron Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew their jobs. They believe in Wentz, but not everyone does.

NFL.com ranked the top QB/RB/WR trios in the league and Washington grabbed the No. 20 spot. Here's more of what they had to say ...

If Wentz hadn't melted down in spectacular fashion at the end of last season, he might still be in Indianapolis. Instead, he's in Washington, where the Commanders hope they can be the ones to rejuvenate his career. He certainly has the playmakers to make it work; it's up to him to prove his struggles of recent years are not career-defining. McLaurin is one of the most underrated receivers in the league, and maybe this is the year that changes.

Having Terry McLaurin as his top option is an upgrade from his receivers in previous years, and after signing a long-term extension, McLaurin will want to prove that he was worth every penny.

Running back Antonio Gibson also has a lot to prove after fumbling his starting job during training camp to rookie Brian Robinson Jr. However, after Robinson was shot in an attempted robbery last week, he will be sidelined for the first part of the season ... meaning Gibson will get another opportunity to prove himself.

With all three main skill players in the Washington offense needing to prove themselves, the Commanders must use that energy if they want to improve from their mediocre ranking.

