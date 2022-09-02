Washington Ex DeAngelo Hall Predicts Commanders Playoff Appearance

The atmosphere around the Washington Commanders is a weird one, currently.

There is growing excitement about what the offense might become, while the energy around the defense continues to deteriorate.

Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars serves as an opportunity to get the Commanders' season going in the right direction, but a loss will tank any hope the fan base has to start the season.

While the first game of the year carries more meaning than it probably should right now, the final standing is what will ultimately determine if year one of the Commanders is a success or failure.

And former Washington star DeAngelo Hall thinks it will end in a Wild Card birth, something many would be happy to see.

However, Hall is the only one, as 24 other NFL.com analysts picked other teams to win the NFC East and earn the three conference Wild Card spots.

Even Hall himself didn't go as bold as to say Washington would win the NFC East, going with the Philadelphia Eagles instead.

"It feels like a two-team race between Philadelphia and Dallas," wrote NFL.com. "But while the Cowboys have taken a step back...the Eagles boast one of the most improved and talented rosters in the league...It's not a stretch to think the ceiling for Philly is the Super Bowl."

With the Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers winning their divisions according to the 25-person panel, the group then broke out to vote on which teams they foresee earning Wild Card spots in this year's postseason tournament.

While Washington finished last in the conference, tied for 12th with the Detroit Lions who also got just one vote to secure the final playoff seed, the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, and New Orleans Saints all finished as the three most likely Wild Card teams this season.

Did the experts get it right?

Only one way to find out, and this time next week the Commanders will be less than 24 hours out from getting their first shot at proving them wrong.

