Washington BREAKING: Ryan Kerrigan Hired to Commanders Coaching Staff

© Geoff Burke 2020 Oct 25

One of the Washington Commanders' favorite sons is locking back in as a member of the organization.

Yes, Ryan Kerrigan is making his return to Washington.

Kerrigan, the long-time fixture as a Washington defensive lineman who made an emotional departure from life as a player has on Monday been hired as the Commanders' new assistant defensive line coach. 

Kerrigan, 34, has been spending time at training camp with the Commanders as a contributor to the coaching staff, all along leading to the natural speculation that he might move full-time into coaching.

And this marks that official move.

Kerrigan was a four-time Pro Bowler and over the course of his 10 seasons in D.C. became Washington’s all-time leader with 95.5 career sacks as well as 26 career forced fumbles.

After his decade in Washington, Kerrigan in 2021 signed a one-year contract with the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles, and he played there for one final season.

Kerrigan is obviously a free agent as a player, and amid what seems to be a lack of interest in giving him one more go on the field - and also amid some speculation that he could return to the Washington roster in a pinch - the move to work under head coach Ron Rivera is a logical one.

The Commanders, who just underwent a bit of a coaching change when it comes to the defensive line group, seem likely to best benefit from Kerrigan's ability as a mentor and as a teacher.

