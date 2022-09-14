Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. 'Looks Good' at Practice Weeks After Gunshot Wound

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is experiencing a roller coaster of a year.

It started out breaking an Alabama rushing record in the College Football Playoff semifinal, but losing in the National Championship two weeks later.

Then in April, the Commanders drafted him in the third round of the NFL Draft. He excelled throughout OTA's and training camp and was on pace to be the team's starting running back. But after the team's final preseason game, Robinson was shot twice in the leg, but thankfully only suffered minor injuries.

Those injuries forced the Commanders to place Robinson on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) List, costing Robinson at least the first four games of the season. But now it appears Robinson is back to moving higher on the roller coaster.

Robinson is training with the team today on the side field. Players on the NFI List aren't allowed to practice with the team, so this is the furthest Robinson can get to returning.

The Commanders are erring on the side of caution when it comes to Robinson and don't want to rush him back into football after such a life-altering moment.

"You know, we know he's got a bright future and the future doesn't have to be immediately now," head coach Ron Rivera said days after the shooting. "We wanna make sure he's taken care of. We wanna make sure he's in a very good place, both physically and mentally ... So, until he's ready to roll, we have no intention of putting him out there.”

The soonest Robinson can be ready to roll is Week 5's game, which falls on October 9 against the Tennessee Titans. Should Robinson continue this trend, there's a decent chance he could make his debut then.

