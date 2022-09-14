Jaguars vs. Commanders OFFENSE Snap Counts: Wide Receivers Make Most of Playing Time

The Washington Commanders (1-0) are riding high after a season-opening 28-22 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1).

In his Washington debut, quarterback Carson Wentz threw four touchdowns, all to wide receivers. Here's a look at the offense snap counts against the Jaguars ...

Player Snaps Percentage Charles Leno, OT 77 100 Sam Cosmi, OT 77 100 Chase Roullier, C 77 100 Carson Wentz, QB 77 100 Andrew Norwell, G 74 96 Terry McLaurin, WR 69 90 Jahan Dotson, WR 68 88 Curtis Samuel, WR 55 71 Trai Turner, G 52 68 Antonio Gibson, RB 49 64 Logan Thomas, TE 48 62 John Bates, TE 42 55 J.D. McKissic, RB 31 40 Wes Schweitzer, G 20 26 Cam Sims, WR 8 10 Saahdiq Charles, OT 8 10 Dax Milne, WR 6 8 Armani Rogers, TE 4 5 Dyami Brown, WR 3 4 Jonathan Williams, RB 1 1 Cornelius Lucas, OT 1 1

Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel all logged over 70 percent of snaps, proving that all three have a major role in the offense. If they continue to play at this rate, they should all stay in the lineup.

That wouldn't bode well for Cam Sims (10 percent), Dax Milne (eight percent) and Dyami Brown (four percent), who won't see too much playing time if the starters play consistently at a high level.

The Commanders face the Detroit Lions Sunday at 1 p.m. at Ford Field.

