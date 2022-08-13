Skip to main content

Panthers vs. Commanders: LIVE Updates

The Panthers and Commanders meet today in the preseason opener.

The Washington Commanders (0-0) take on the Carolina Panthers (0-0) in Landover, Maryland at FedEx Field for the preseason opener.

The Commanders will see the debut of their new quarterback Carson Wentz as well as fifth-round rookie Sam Howell. Both are expected to make their debuts this afternoon.

While many Commanders will make their team debut tonight, there are a couple of new players who will have to wait at least another week before seeing the field.

The team announced that the following players would sit out of today's game ...

C Chase Roullier

G Trai Turner

TE Logan Thomas

OT Cornelius Lucas

C Tyler Larsen

OT Saahdiq Charles

TE John Bates

OL Nolan Laufenberg

TE Cole Turner

DE Chase Young

CB Benjamin St-Juste

Most of these players sitting out don't come as much of a surprise considering they have been out of practice due to injuries.

Tyler Larsen, Cornelius Lucas, Logan Thomas and Chase Young remain on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List, and they won't be able to participate in games or practices until they are activated from the list. Chase Roullier was activated from the list earlier this month, but it seems like the team is taking it slow when it comes to his recovery.

The majority of the injuries come on the offensive line and tight end room, meaning several players on the roster bubble in that sector of the roster will have the opportunity to improve their stock in today's game. With the top three tight ends out, Sammis Reyes, Curtis Hodges and Armani Rogers will see the majority of snaps today.

The biggest surprise in the group is cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, who is projected to be the starting slot cornerback this season, but the team appears to be playing it on the safe side.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

