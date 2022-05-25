Commanders DE Chase Young: Defensive Player of the Year?

The third-year player could be on pace for a bounce back season.

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young is looking to bounce back in 2022.

After a disappointing 2021 season that resulted in 1.5 sacks and a midseason ACL tear, it appears that things can only go up for the former Ohio State Buckeye.

But there's no telling how far up Young will go. According to SportsBetting.ag, Young has +2200 odds to win the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

The players who rank ahead of him are:

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett (+650)

Pittsburgh Steelers LB T.J. Watt (+700)

Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald (+750)

Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons (+900)

San Francisco 49ers DE Nick Bosa (+1100)

Los Angeles Chargers DE Joey Bosa (+1800)

Los Angeles Chargers LB Khalil Mack (+2000)

Most of the high expectations Young has come from his 2020 season, where he was named Defensive Rookie of the Year, where he recorded 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries, including one for a touchdown.

Young is entering a critical year as the Commanders will have a choice to make regarding his fifth-year option at season's end. If he underperforms for a second straight season, there will be serious consideration to decline the option.

He doesn't have to be the Defensive Player of the Year, but anything less than a career-high eight sacks and at least a couple of forced fumbles is going to leave a lot of questions hanging in the air for the Commanders and how to proceed with their former No. 2 overall pick.