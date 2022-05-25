Skip to main content

Commanders DE Chase Young: Defensive Player of the Year?

The third-year player could be on pace for a bounce back season.

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young is looking to bounce back in 2022.

After a disappointing 2021 season that resulted in 1.5 sacks and a midseason ACL tear, it appears that things can only go up for the former Ohio State Buckeye. 

But there's no telling how far up Young will go. According to SportsBetting.ag, Young has +2200 odds to win the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

The players who rank ahead of him are:

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett (+650)

Pittsburgh Steelers LB T.J. Watt (+700)

Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald (+750)

Washington Commanders quarterback, Carson Wentz, Cole Kelley, OTA 24 May
Play

OTAs Review: 5 Most Important Washington Commanders to Watch

As the Washington Commanders move deeper into OTAs, here is a look at five of the most intriguing players, along with their potential impact on the team in 2022.

By Mike D'Abate2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Washington Commanders, Jonathan Allen, OTA 24 May
Play

First Look: Commanders Defense Takes First Reps of the Season at OTA Practice

Notes and observations from our first look at Washington's 2022 defense

By David HarrisonMay 24, 2022
May 24, 2022
Washington Commanders, linebacker, Cole Holcomb, OTA, 24 May
Play

Commanders LB Cole Holcomb Says He Called Defense Last Season

The new middle linebacker is changing his field position, not his responsibilities.

By Jeremy Brener and David HarrisonMay 24, 2022
May 24, 2022

Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons (+900)

San Francisco 49ers DE Nick Bosa (+1100)

Los Angeles Chargers DE Joey Bosa (+1800)

Los Angeles Chargers LB Khalil Mack (+2000)

Most of the high expectations Young has come from his 2020 season, where he was named Defensive Rookie of the Year, where he recorded 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries, including one for a touchdown.

Young is entering a critical year as the Commanders will have a choice to make regarding his fifth-year option at season's end. If he underperforms for a second straight season, there will be serious consideration to decline the option.

He doesn't have to be the Defensive Player of the Year, but anything less than a career-high eight sacks and at least a couple of forced fumbles is going to leave a lot of questions hanging in the air for the Commanders and how to proceed with their former No. 2 overall pick.

