NFL Network asked some of its former players-turned analysts who they think is the most vulnerable reigning division champion headed into this season

The Washington Commanders fell short of an NFC East title this past season, as the Dallas Cowboys took home the division crown before dropping their Wild Card meeting with the 49ers at home, 23-17.

Still, in a NFC East division where all four teams rank at the top of easiest strength of schedule based on 2021 opponents winning percentage (Dallas is tied with Washington for easiest at .462), the Cowboys remain an easy pick to win despite there not being a repeat NFC East-winner since the Eagles won it four-straight seasons from 2001-2004.

The NFL Network asked some of its former NFL players-turned analysts which reigning division champ they think is "most vulnerable" headed into the 2022-2023 season.

Former Washington cornerback DeAngelo Hall was quick to list the Cowboys as a team in trouble, citing major losses in personnel and the rest of the division getting stronger as reasons why. Here's what he had to say:

Dallas lost so many key players from 2021, including wide receiver Amari Cooper, pass rusher Randy Gregory and offensive linemen La'el Collins and Connor Williams. That might be too many losses to overcome, especially when the rest of the division went to work reloading this offseason. I loved the A.J. Brown trade for the Eagles. Meanwhile, the Commanders can contend for the division if Carson Wentz recaptures his early promise. And the draft-boosted Giants should show improvement if their star contributors can stay healthy.

Hall kept things professional, though the 38-year-old might have chosen the Cowboys as his selection to serve as a playful jab toward Dallas fans. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2004 draft out of Virginia Tech, Hall played with the Falcons and Raiders before being traded to Washington in 2008, where he would spend the final 10 seasons of his career.

This meant that rivalry meetings with the Cowboys were plentiful, making it hard to imagine him passing up an opportunity to list one of Washington's historic rivals as a team in trouble.

But in many ways, he's right on the dot. Dallas' offseason consisted of its own fair share of drama and questionable front office moves. Amari Cooper being dealt to the Browns for a fifth and sixth-round pick raised eyebrows from fans, while Randy Gregory's last-second decision to sign with the Denver Broncos ended with him labeling Cowboys Nation as a "toxic fan base."

The Cowboys still retain a talented roster capable of going undefeated in division play like they did a season ago. But with much to prove and target on their backs once again, Hall could soon see his prediction come to light.

In his NFL career, the former Washington cornerback had 43 interceptions, 10 total touchdowns, 141 passes defended, 11 forced fumbles, and 814 total tackles. He is one of 20 players to record four interceptions in a single game, after he picked off Bears quarterback Jay Cutler time and again during a 17-14 win over Chicago in October 2010.