Skip to main content

'Happy Where I Am’: Washington Commanders Star Chase Young Details ACL Rehab

The 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year makes his debut practice appearance

After tearing his ACL last November, Commanders edge rusher Chase Young returned back to Washington’s football facility for voluntary offseason workouts on Wednesday.

Young was reportedly spotted at the end of the practice session, although he was not suited up for football activities. Yet.

"Everything is going as planned," Young said. "I'm happy where I'm at and I'm confident on everything I'm doing going forward."

Although both Young and head coach Ron Rivera would not choose a specific date as his estimated return, they both seemed optimistic on his progress throughout the season.

“The doctor has been pleased with it,” Rivera said to reporters after practice. “There is a plan, they’re working on that plan, and we’ll see where he is once we get ready for training camp.”

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Dan-Snyder-Roger-Goodell
Play

'No More Dodging': Government Seeks Testimony from Washington's Daniel Snyder, NFL's Roger Goodell

June 22 hearing will examine the NFL’s investigation into franchise's hostile workplace culture.

By Art Garcia19 hours ago
19 hours ago
Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen, Washington Commanders
Play

Commanders OTA Notebook: Chase Young, Montez Sweat Return

Playing fast, and emotionally charged, on Wednesday

By David Harrison19 hours ago
19 hours ago
Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders, Wide Receiver
Play

Commanders OTA Notebook: Week 2 More Crisp for QB Carson Wentz and Offense

Improvements are the goal for OTAs, and that's exactly what we saw in Week 2 of OTAs with the Washington Commanders

By David Harrison19 hours ago
19 hours ago

Young, the highest draft pick by Washington since 2012, had 26 tackles and 1.5 sacks in just nine games last season before tearing his ACL against Tampa Bay in Week 10.

The former Ohio State Buckeye is still involved in the team’s defense however. He has made it a point of emphasis to work on the mental aspect of his job from the sidelines.

"Standing with [defensive coordinator Jack] Del Rio, listening to every call, watching every guy, what he's supposed to do," Young mentioned when asked about how he uses these practices to still improve.

The return of Young will help solidify a defensive front that already has Montez Sweat (five sacks in 2021) and Jonathan Allen (nine sacks). The third-year defensive end is still ways away from being ready for game day, but is taking it step-by-step throughout the rehab process.

“I'm running,” Young said. “I've squatted some substantial amount of weight … everything is going as planned.”

The hope is for Young to be ready by the team's season opener Sept. 11 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Dan-Snyder-Roger-Goodell
News

'No More Dodging': Government Seeks Testimony from Washington's Daniel Snyder, NFL's Roger Goodell

By Art Garcia19 hours ago
Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen, Washington Commanders
News

Commanders OTA Notebook: Chase Young, Montez Sweat Return

By David Harrison19 hours ago
Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders, Wide Receiver
News

Commanders OTA Notebook: Week 2 More Crisp for QB Carson Wentz and Offense

By David Harrison19 hours ago
Landon Collins
News

Commanders Officially Cut Landon Collins: Cap Space Update

By Jeremy Brener22 hours ago
FedEx Stadium seats
News

Home Sweet Home: New Commanders Stadium Will Certainly Stand Out

By Ethan Hurwitz22 hours ago
Daron Payne
News

Time to Trade Daron Payne? D-Lineman Again Sits Out Washington Commanders OTA Drills

By Cole Thompson23 hours ago
Chase Young & Montez Sweat © Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Washington OTAs Attendance: Chase Young, Montez Sweat Back - But Daron Payne Takes A Seat

By Mike Fisher23 hours ago
John Madden
News

New Madden 23 Cover Released

By Washington Football Staff23 hours ago