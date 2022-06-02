'Happy Where I Am’: Washington Commanders Star Chase Young Details ACL Rehab

The 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year makes his debut practice appearance

After tearing his ACL last November, Commanders edge rusher Chase Young returned back to Washington’s football facility for voluntary offseason workouts on Wednesday.

Young was reportedly spotted at the end of the practice session, although he was not suited up for football activities. Yet.

"Everything is going as planned," Young said. "I'm happy where I'm at and I'm confident on everything I'm doing going forward."

Although both Young and head coach Ron Rivera would not choose a specific date as his estimated return, they both seemed optimistic on his progress throughout the season.

“The doctor has been pleased with it,” Rivera said to reporters after practice. “There is a plan, they’re working on that plan, and we’ll see where he is once we get ready for training camp.”

Young, the highest draft pick by Washington since 2012, had 26 tackles and 1.5 sacks in just nine games last season before tearing his ACL against Tampa Bay in Week 10.

The former Ohio State Buckeye is still involved in the team’s defense however. He has made it a point of emphasis to work on the mental aspect of his job from the sidelines.

"Standing with [defensive coordinator Jack] Del Rio, listening to every call, watching every guy, what he's supposed to do," Young mentioned when asked about how he uses these practices to still improve.

The return of Young will help solidify a defensive front that already has Montez Sweat (five sacks in 2021) and Jonathan Allen (nine sacks). The third-year defensive end is still ways away from being ready for game day, but is taking it step-by-step throughout the rehab process.

“I'm running,” Young said. “I've squatted some substantial amount of weight … everything is going as planned.”

The hope is for Young to be ready by the team's season opener Sept. 11 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.