Washington OTAs Attendance: Chase Young, Montez Sweat Back - But Daron Payne Takes A Seat

All of this was expected, as illustrated last week by coach Ron Rivera.

The Washington Commanders are receiving some good on-field news this week as they launch into their second sessions of OTAs. Starting defensive ends Chase Young and Montez Sweat are both back with the team after missing last week.

Young (who is expected to speak with the media this week, and we will be present at team HQ for that) missed last week while he was out in Colorado working with his trainer as he continues to recover from ACL surgery. Young will not participate in on-field drills at this time.

Sweat missed the first week of OTAs for personal reasons. 

All of this was expected, as illustrated last week by coach Ron Rivera, who said of Rivera: "Chase ... is working with his rehab ... He's met with the doctors, they formulated a plan, he's completing that right now. We will have him here eventually. I believe in the next couple of weeks, he'll be here."

And now it is so.

Regarding Sweat, the coach said last week he "had a personal thing he was taking care of."

And now that is so, too.

But there is another glitch in the D-line, as Daron Payne moved off the field today when it was time for team drills. Why? Read more here.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Cam Sims is also in attendance after having missed some time last week due to the birth of his child.

So as Washington continues to build a contender, what is missing? Wide receiver Terry McLaurin. It seems McLaurin will remain away from the team for these OTAs - which, by the way, are "voluntary'' - until there is some progress toward him receiving a new contract.

