'My Mother Would've Been Proud': Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Delivers Emotional Speech After Eagles Win

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera delivered probably the shortest postgame speech of the season after their big 32-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football ... but it also was possibly the most powerful one he'll give all season.

"My mother would've been proud," Rivera said as he was holding back tears.

Rivera's mom Dolores passed away on Oct. 31 at the age of 82, and the Commanders won their first game after her passing on Monday.

Rivera has been through the wringer during his tenure as Washington's head coach. After battling and undergoing cancer treatments in 2020 while navigating the challenges of COVID-19, coupled with all of his quarterback controversies and legal issues surrounding the team, it hasn't been easy for Rivera.

Yet, Monday night served as a metaphor of perseverance for Rivera and the Commanders this season. After starting the year 1-4, the team has bounced back winning four of its last five to crawl back into the playoff picture.

However, Monday's win doesn't mean Rivera and the Commanders have reached the mountaintop. The team still sits outside the playoff picture and faces four of its last seven games against opponents currently expected to reach the postseason.

But that stretch doesn't begin this week. Instead, the Commanders face the league-worst Houston Texans on the road. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday.

