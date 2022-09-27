Commanders Keen to Get Back on Track Against Division Rival Dallas Cowboys

There's only six divisional games on the schedule, and in order to clinch the division, finding a way to win those contests are crucial. However, the Washington Commanders (1-2) couldn't seize the opportunity to win their first division game this past weekend against the Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) at home. But they'll get a shot to rebound this week against the Dallas Cowboys (2-1) in Arlington.

The Cowboys have won two straight games after losing the season opener (and quarterback Dak Prescott) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the defending NFC East champs will look to make it three straight on Sunday. However, the Commanders, losers of two straight, aren't backing down from the challenge.

"The first thing that came to mind was we don’t have time to feel sorry for ourselves because we’re going on the road to play a good Dallas team and that’s another one in the division, so we have an opportunity to try and get this taste out of our mouths," wide receiver Terry McLaurin said.

Despite the team's rough patch in the past two weeks, quarterback Carson Wentz feels good about where the team is and that they have the tools to snap the Cowboys' win streak.

"We’ve got another divisional rival, another big game down there," Wentz said. "I still feel we’ve got a lot of optimism in this locker room. We’re very confident in what we can be. We just have to find a way to show that consistently and do that."

While the NFC East games are important, running back Antonio Gibson sees the value in every game on the schedule considering there are so few and the wiggle room is nearly nonexistent when fighting for positioning in the NFL.

“Every game is a big game to us," Gibson said. "We’re not going to take it any other way. Come in, new week for us, do what we need to do and handle business.”

The Commanders know how to win and how to lose, so it's all up to the players to execute those successful strategies to reverse the fortunes of the past two weeks.

The Commanders and Cowboys face off Sunday at 1 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

