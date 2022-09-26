WR Terry McLaurin: Commanders 'Don't Have Time to Feel Sorry for Ourselves'

LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Commanders got throttled on Sunday by the Philadelphia Eagles, and outside of the first quarter, it was never particularly close.

Speaking to media after the loss, star receiver Terry McLaurin didn't mix words when asked about it.

"It was a big game for this team and they beat us," McLaurin said. Offensively we couldn't sustain drives...didn't make enough plays...the defense was doing well holding them up for a while and they were just on the field a lot."

The Commanders' defense is the unit everyone was concerned with entering the week.

Facing Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and receivers Devonta Smith and A.J. Brown, many thought defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio's group would be exposed even more than they were by the Detroit Lions one week ago.

Instead, they played the Eagles' offense to a 0-0 tie at the end of the first quarter, giving up just a field goal through the first three drives.

But then the proverbial wheels fell off when Washington not only failed to move the ball once again, but quarterback Carson Wentz fumbled it away to Philadelphia deep in their own end of the field.

The resulting drive produced the Eagles' first touchdown of the game, and they would score a total of 24 points in that quarter before it reached its conclusion.

"We don't have time to feel sorry for ourselves," McLaurin also said. "We're going on the road to play a good Dallas team and that's another one in the division, so we have an opportunity to try and get this taste out of our mouths. But it's just going to take a lot of reflection and getting better on each and everybody's part, and that's including myself."

In Week 2, the defense shouldered the blame for the team's loss.

Now, in Week 3, it's the offense's turn.

Like McLaurin said though, Week 4 is a chance for both units to get right at the same time. And stealing a road win in the division would go a long way towards erasing this NFC East loss, at home.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter