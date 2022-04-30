From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, we will be your moment-by-moment Washington Commanders guide.

APRIL 30 COMMANDER COLE The Washington Commanders added to their tight end room Saturday, selecting Nevada tight end Cole Turner with their second fifth-round pick.

The 6-6, 240-pound tight end caught 10 touchdowns and 667 yards last season with the Wolfpack.

He'll join Logan Thomas, John Bates and Sammis Reyes in the TE room.

APRIL 30 COMMANDERS GET THEIR QB The Washington Commanders have found their quarterback, starting the 5th round off by selecting North Carolina QB Sam Howell.

Howell, who was +225 to be the top overall pick just nine months ago falls all the way to the 144th pick, giving Washington tremendous value.

Howell will compete alongside Taylor Heinicke and Carson Wentz for reps this offseason.

APRIL 30 TRADE! The Washington Commanders have traded the Nos. 120 & 189 to the Carolina Panthers for Nos. 144 & 149.

With the 120th pick, the Panthers selected Penn State LB Brandon Smith.

APRIL 30 COMMANDERS SELECT LOUISIANA DB PERCY BUTLER The Washington Commanders filled one of their biggest needs to start off Day 3 of the draft, selecting Louisiana safety Percy Butler.

Butler recorded 60 tackles during his senior season with the Ragin' Cajuns and should fill part of the role that Landon Collins vacated after his release earlier this offseason.

APRIL 29 COMMANDERS SELECT ALABAMA RB BRIAN ROBINSON JR. The Washington Commanders added a running back at the back end of the third round, selecting Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. with the 98th overall pick.

Robinson Jr. is the second Alabama player taken by the Commanders on Day 2 of the Draft and he'll join a backfield with Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic and Jaret Patterson.

APRIL 29 COMMANDERS SELECT ALABAMA DT The Washington Commanders went offense in Round 1, and opted for defense in Round 2, choosing Alabama defensive tackle Phiadarian Mathis with the No. 47 pick.

Mathis continues a legacy of numerous Alabama players on the defensive line and could be the replacement for Daron Payne, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

APRIL 28 HOLLYWOOD GOES ARIZONA The Arizona Cardinals have acquired Marquise Brown and the No. 100 pick from the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for the No. 23 pick.

The trade reunites Brown with his college quarterback Kyler Murray, who played with him at Oklahoma.

APRIL 28 COMMANDERS SELECT DOTSON After trading back five picks with the New Orleans Saints, the Washington Commanders have selected Jahan Dotson, a wide receiver from Penn State.

Dotson, 22, stands 5-11 and weighs 183 pounds and is expected to be the slot receiver alongside Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel.

APRIL 28 COMMANDERS TRADE BACK The Washington Commanders are trading back in the draft to No. 16 with the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints held two first round picks. Terms of the deal are undisclosed at this time.

PRE-DRAFT NFL HOLDS MOMENT OF SILENCE FOR HASKINS Before the NFL Draft opened, there was a moment of silence held for former Washington Commanders quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Haskins was the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Haskins was killed in an auto accident earlier this month in South Florida. He was 24 years old.

APRIL 28 EAGLES LOOKING TO TRADE UP According to Falcon Report, the Philadelphia Eagles are interested in trading into the Top 10 for a wide receiver, possibly with the Atlanta Falcons, who sit at No. 8 in the draft.

The Commanders, who currently sit at No. 11, are also interested in some of the top wide receivers, including Ohio State's Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave and Alabama's Jameson Williams.

If the Eagles make a move, it could change a lot of the Commanders' plans and affect how the middle of the first round goes.

APRIL 14 WHO'S GOING TO VEGAS? The NFL announced the 21 prospects attending the NFL Draft in Las Vegas in two weeks, and there's a decent chance Washington's first round pick is going to hear the announcement in person.

Ohio State's Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Alabama's Jameson Williams and USC's Drake London are the four receivers attending the draft in Las Vegas. If the Commanders go receiver in the first round, chances are one of those four players will hear their name called at No. 11.