Packers vs. Commanders GAMEDAY Preview: Washington Eyes Upset vs. Green Bay

The Washington Commanders look to give the Green Bay Packers their third-straight upset loss. Taylor Heinicke gets his first start of the season.

The Washington Commanders return home in Week 7 to host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at FedEx Field. After beating the Chicago Bears in a 12-7 slugfest on Thursday night, the Commanders will have some extra rest.

More rest will be needed for Washington quarterback Carson Wentz, who fractured a finger on his throwing hand and could miss up to six weeks. Taylor Heinicke will again likely take over for the Commanders. Heinicke started 15 games in 2021, finishing with a record of 7-8 while completing 65 percent of his passes for 3,419 yards with 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

The bright spots for Washington? The Commanders are very familiar with the experienced Heinicke and are playing a Packers team that has struggled protecting quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers was sacked four times and hit nine times in Green Bay's Week 6 loss to the New York Jets. The Packers have suffered two major upset losses in back-to-back weeks; also dropping a game to the New York Giants in Week 5. 

Is the Commanders defense up to the challenge? After allowing almost 400 yards of offense to the Bears, pressuring Rodgers is a big key to a potential Washington upset win. 

RECORDS: Washington Commanders (2-4) vs. Green Bay Packers (3-3)

ODDS: Washington is 5.5-point underdogs to the Packers.

GAME TIME: Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 1 p.m. ET

LOCATION: FedEx Field (North Englewood, MD)

TV: FOX

THE FINAL WORD: Just 46 days after being shot, rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. scored his first NFL touchdown in the Week 6 win:

"I've put so much work in my whole life just to make it to the NFL and just have the opportunity that I had tonight," Robinson said to reporters after the victory. "It's great. I'm so blessed. I'm thankful for the opportunity the coaches gave me tonight. They put me in positions to succeed, and I had to repay them for that."

