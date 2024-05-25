NFL Analyst is a Major Fan of New Commanders Starting Defensive Back
Th Washington Commanders defense struggled mightily in 2023 as they found it difficult to keep up with opposing offenses because of it. The defense couldn’t hold much weight and regularly gave up big plays.
With a new staff now heading the Commanders, they have gone a different direction with the defensive-minded HC Dan Quinn at the helm. One of the things Washington has done to try and improve their porous defense was draft former University of Michigan slot corner playmaker Mike Sainristil with the 50th overall pick in this past April’s NFL draft.
Sainristill is just a ball player. He is always around the ball, a sure tackler, and comes up with big play after big play - even taking two of interceptions last season with the Wolverines to the house for touchdowns. After starting his collegiate career as a WR the move to CB and then to DB was a natural transition and he quickly took hold of the role, excelling in it.
Getting Sainristil where they did in the draft was quite the steal and Sainristil even earned extremely high praise from one of the best college coaches of all-time Nick Saban on draft night. Saban isn’t the only one who is a fan of Sainristil, as NFL analyst and insider Brian Baldinger acknowledged his fandom of the young defensive back during an appearance on “Sports Junkies” on 106.7 The Fan via Lou DiPietro of Audacy.
“I thought he was the best slot corner in this draft of the guys that played that as their position in college,” Baldinger said in an appearance on the “Sports Junkies”.
“I thought he was a really talented player on a great team who covered a lot of ground, did what you had to do in coverage or blitzing. Just a good, aggressive tackler and a guy you can plug and play.”
As mentioned, the Commanders struggled in coverage this season and brought in a few other cornerbacks to compete for the starting gigs. One guy that looks to be promising from that crop has been Michael Davis, who Baldy believes will man one of those starting CB spots, likely over last year’s first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes.
“Michael Davis has had good moments with the Chargers, and this was the worst secondary in football, so Sainristil and Davis are definitely upgrades,” Baldinger said. “When your safeties don’t tackle well and blow coverages, you give up full-on touchdowns, and that’s what happened last year.”
With new pieces all throughout their defense and a new direction coaching wise with Dan Quinn leading the way, the NFL’s worst defense in 2023 should see a drastic improvement come 2024.
