Washington Commanders Playing in MVP-Less NFC East Division?
The Washington Commanders don't enter the 2024 NFL Season with a legitimate contender for the league's Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award. No surprise really given the award is typically given to a quarterback and Jayden Daniels is a rookie with no proven professional resume to speak of.
While the Commanders don't have one some might view Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts a candidate despite last year's collapse. Even Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott could be considered a dark horse candidate by some.
As it turns out, however, according to NFL.com's Nick Shook, the NFC East Division that houses Washington, the Cowboys, the Eagles, and the New York Giants, has no real challenger to the MVP throne this season.
NFL.com Nick Shook's Top 10 Quarterback MVP Candidates
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
4. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
5. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
6. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
7. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts
8. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
9. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
10. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets
The good news for the Commanders is they're only scheduled to face two of these candidates with a Week 3 Monday Night Football date against Burrow and the Bengals and a Week 6 appointment to play Jackson and the Ravens in Baltimore.
Dallas running back Emmitt Smith was the last member of the NFC East to win the league's MVP Award, doing it in 1993.
