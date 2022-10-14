Commanders vs. Bears Notebook: 3 Takeaways from Washington's Victory at Chicago

It wasn't pretty, but the Washington Commanders walked out of Soldier Field with a hard-fought 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears in a fine example of "a win is a win."

After leading 3-0 at the half, the Commanders trailed 7-6 early in the fourth quarter. After getting the ball back, Washington was forced to punt - but the Bears fumbled, and the Commanders quickly capitalized, as rookie Brian Robinson Jr. punched in a go-ahead touchdown with just over seven minutes to play.

Washington's defense held up down the stretch, and the Commanders managed to snap their four-game losing streak in dramatic fashion.

Here are three takeaways from Washington's 12-7 road victory ...

B-ROB'S STARTING DEBUT

Robinson Jr.'s path to starting in the NFL seemed simple. Following a strong offseason and even better preseason, the third-round pick out of Alabama emerged as Washington's top running back. And then, in an instant, his life changed, and football suddenly became far from a top priority as he recovered from a gunshot wound.

He came back in Washington's Week 5 loss to the Tennessee Titans, recording nine carries for 22 yards as the Commanders struggled to get the ground game going. Still, his effort proved that he was ready to roll against Chicago, and he responded with 17 carries for 60 yards and his first professional touchdown.

Robinson's breakout performance came after a quiet first half in which he had seven carries for 19 yards. His touchdown run ultimately gave the Commanders the win and was a fitting touch on a special night for the 23-year-old.

TUMULTUOUS WEEK FOR WENTZ ENDS WITH 'W'

Quarterbacks are often the center of attention - but normally not because of negative publicity from their head coach. While Commanders coach Ron Rivera, who claimed the team's biggest hold-up is the quarterback position, later clarified that his comments were centered around continuity rather than performance, Wentz found himself back in the spotlight for all of the wrong reasons.

Playing in front of a national audience, the veteran signal caller did little to help his cause, finishing 12 of 22 for 99 yards with no touchdowns or turnovers. He was also sacked three times and under constant pressure for much of the night, but Wentz' overall performance left much to be desired.

Nevertheless, the former No. 2 overall pick entered the night as the league's fifth-leading passer in terms of yards, but with a 1-4 record on the season. While the outing won't quiet many doubters, Wentz and the Commanders' offense will depart Soldier Field with a victory.

COMMANDERS DEFENSE STANDS TALL WHEN NEEDED MOST

Washington's defense pitched a first-half shutout, but things could've easily gone the other direction, as Chicago had a pair of goal-to-go situations. However, the Commanders rose to the occasion, with Jonathan Allen recording his first interception (via an Efe Obada tip) and the defense stuffing Bears running back Khalil Herbert at the goal line after Justin Fields overthrew a would-be touchdown pass two plays earlier.

In a game where points proved to be hard to come by, Washington's defense made plays when it mattered most and kept its struggling offense in the game. The unit did it again early in the fourth quarter, when Montez Sweat sacked Fields to force a Chicago punt right after Wentz and the offense settled for a 28-yard field goal.

The ensuing possession, Washington's offense went three and out - but Chicago fumbled the punt, and the Commanders pounced, as Robinson punched it in for the go-ahead score. Washington, with a chance to fully grab momentum, needed a stop on defense, and did exactly that, forcing a Fields incomplete pass on 4th and 16.

While Joey Slye missed a 48-yard field goal that would've put the Commanders up eight points, the defense had his back - much like it did the offense's all night. In fitting fashion, Chicago had the ball inside the Washington 10 with under a minute to go, but the Commanders stood tall, forcing four consecutive incomplete passes.

On the night, the Bears had three redzone trips and failed to score. Washington's defense finished with five sacks, four tackles for loss, an interception and, most importantly, a crucial road victory.

The Commanders will receive a long weekend before hosting the Green Bay Packers at FedEx Field on Oct. 23. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

