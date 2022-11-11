Commanders Hope to Limit 'Explosive' Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

ASHBURN, Va. -- When the Washington Commanders last saw Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, their defense was able to hold him to just 20 yards rushing on nine carries.

Of course, they also surrendered 340 yards passing, and three touchdowns, and allowed Hurts to register a quarterback rating (QBR) of 123.5.

And Washington knows they need to do everything possible to keep him from taking over the game again if they're going to win on Monday Night Football.

"Mainly we want to limit all explosives," said defensive end Montez Sweat. "We want to keep a cap on their big-play ability and just keep Jalen Hurts on a leash."

Hard to hold back a man with so many talents. But it's not the first time a Ron Rivera-coached roster has seen so much ability in one player.

“(Cam Newton) was a highlight reel into himself," Rivera said when asked about whether or not he sees similarities between the two quarterbacks. "A lot of times when you watch the way Jalen’s playing, you can see a lot of those flashes, or at least I do...the young man is a heck of a football player and he does really truly remind me of the way Cam plays. He plays with a lot of passion, which Cam did too. So he is a very interesting young man to watch.”



Appearing on the New Heights podcast hosted by his center Jason Kelce along with tight end Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, Hurts put Newton on his personal Mount Rushmore of quarterbacks.

He also added Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and former Eagles quarterbacks Michael Vick, Randall Cunningham, and Vince Young.

"I know it's five, but, those are people that I look back and I'm like, 'I really watched them," said Hurts.

Of course, he then followed up by praising Peyton Manning and the deep relationship he has with the entire Manning family.

Those are a lot of talented quarterbacks to idolize and emulate, and when you watch Hurts' game, you can see bits and pieces that he's taken from each of them.

It'll be imperative Washington's defense contains all those pieces, in order to hand Philadelphia its first loss of the NFL season.

