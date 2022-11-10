Commanders Injury Report: LB Cole Holcomb Practicing Thursday?

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders dropped a winnable game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9, falling to 4-5 in the process.

By our count, that's two games the team should have won (the other being against the Tennessee Titans), but even worse, it makes this week's contest against the Philadelphia Eagles even more important than it would have been otherwise.

Truth be told, even with a win over the Eagles this Monday night, it's unlikely Washington is going to catch them to win the NFC East.

But, keeping up in the wild card race is critical, and dropping two-straight games after working back to .500 would be a major blow.

The week got started for media a little later than usual because of the Monday gameday, making Thursday the first time we got to see an official practice report from the team.

THURSDAY'S PRACTICE REPORT

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LB Cole Holcomb (foot)

RB J.D. McKissic (neck)

LIMITED PARTICIPANT

WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring)

C Tyler Larsen (back)

LB David Mayo (hamstring)

Just like all of you, we'll keep an eye toward the practice field to see which Commanders will be in action against the Eagles this week, in hopes of getting back to .500 before visiting the Houston Texans in Week 11.

