Live In-Game Updates: HIGHLIGHTS: Commanders Shock Eagles, Win 32-21

The Washington Commanders aimed for an earth-shattering and potential season-saving upset on the road Monday night, as they visited the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field for an NFC East battle. ...

And shockingly, Washington got the win, 32-21. Here's how it unfolded ...

Washington (which came into the night at 4-5) had an extra day of rest to ponder mistakes made during a 20-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9. The Commanders had a 17-7 lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter, but were outscored 13-0 in the final 11 minutes of the game.

The lack of offensive consistency that plagued Washington against the Vikings will be even tougher to play through against the Eagles (8-0), who boast a defense that is allowing the third-fewest yards per game (299) and leads the league with a +15 turnover differential.

The Commanders will also have to deal with a stout Philly offense that can burn a middle-of-the-pack Washington defense through the air and on the ground. Potential MVP candidate and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has risen to become one of the league's premier dual-threat weapons. But along with using his legs, he'll look to continue connecting with star receiver AJ Brown.

Washington was embarrassed at home by the Eagles in Week 3 at home, falling 24-8 after not scoring until the fourth quarter. But instead of getting gashed throguh the air by Brown, it was receiver DeVonta Smith who burned Washington with eight catches for 169 yards and a touchdown.

Live updates will appear below at kickoff.

***

FIRST QUARTER

The Commanders began with the ball and went three-and-out quickly after quarterback Taylor Heinicke missed receiver Curtis Samuel on a deep third-down throw.

Roughing the punter was called against the Eagles on the ensuing punt, which gave the Commanders another chance at the possession.

But was Heinicke was sacked and fumbled on the first play after the penalty, as the Commanders quickly gave it back.

change of possession

Hurts ran for 12 yards on Philly's first play after the fumble.

TOUCHDOWN EAGLES: Hurts snuck it in from a yard out to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead after just a three-play drive.

Eagles 7, Commanders 0

change of possession

Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. got three straight carries of three, six and four yards to begin the drive and picked up Washington's first first down of the game.

He then received another carry a few plays later, picking up eight yards on second down.

Heinicke found receiver Terry McLaurin wide open for a 26-yard gain on the ensuing third down to get the Commanders into the red zone. Rookie receiver Jahan Dotson got free on the right sideline a play two plays later for a 14-yard gain.

TOUCHDOWN COMMANDERS: Washington running back Antonio Gibson capped off the 13-play drive with a one-yard touchdown to answer Philly's early score.

Eagles 7, Commanders 7

change of possession

Hurts connected with tight end Jack Stoll for 11 yards before finding receiver Zach Pascal for 10 yards after AJ Brown walked off with a injury.

Faced with a third down, Hurts and Smith connected for a 11-yard gain. to move the chains. Hurts targeted Smith deep on the left sideline, but Commanders defensive back Benjamin St-Juste was called for pass interference.

TOUCHDOWN EAGLES: Hurts went for a classic jump-pass from the line of scrimmage to tight end Dallas Goedert for a six-yard touchdown.

Eagles 14, Commanders 7

change of possession

McLaurin had catches of five and four catches to move the chains at the end of the quarter.

END OF FIRST QUARTER

SECOND QUARTER

McLaurin kept up his hot start with a crucial 14-yard catch on 3rd and 8 to continue the drive.

But faced with a 4th and 1, a delay of game penalty crushed Washington's chances at a key conversion.

FIELD GOAL COMMANDERS: The penalty forced Washington to settle for a 44-yard field goal from kicker Joey Slye.

Eagles 14, Commanders 10

change of possession

Hurts targeted Smith three straight times to begin the drive for completions of five and 15 yards.

INTERCEPTION COMMANDERS: Hurts unloaded a deep pass to Brown but Commanders safety Darrick Forrest picked off the pass and gave Washington possession.

change of possession

Heinicke found receiver Curtis Samuel over the middle for a 23-yard drive to convert a 3rd and 6.

But the next snap was high as Heinicke had to retreat far to recover the ball. He managed to throw it away and minimize his losses.

Heinicke found McLaurin for yet another third down conversion, as this one went for 18 yards.

Three plays on another down, McLaurin snagged his sixth catch of the half but was stopped just short of the line to gain. Samuel converted the fourth on a motion sweep.

Robinson then took Eagles defenders with him for a 12-yard run to get Washington down to the three-yard line.

TOUCHDOWN COMMANDERS: Robinson muscled his way into the end zone despite being met by multiple defenders. A final extension was clearly over the pylon, as the rookie gave Washington the lead with under two minutes left before half.

Commanders 17, Eagles 14

change of possession

The Eagles quickly went three-and-out after Brown slipped on a third-down throw from Hurts.

change of possession

Heinicke kept the read-option run to pick up a third-down conversion.

He then connected with receiver Dyami Brown for a 15-yard gain that was nearly incomplete, but the second-year pro snagged the ball right before it hit the ground.

FIELD GOAL COMMANDERS: Slye snuck in a 58-yard field goal to end a near-perfect half.

HALFTIME: Commanders 20, Eagles 14

THIRD QUARTER

The Eagles quickly went three-and-out to begin the second half. Hurts was unable to connected on a short third-down throw to Brown.

change of possession

Robinson Jr. converted a 3rd and 1 before McLaurin caught an 11-yard pass on 2nd and 12.

But McLaurin topped his previous catch with the play of the night, as he dove on a perfect pass for a 41-yard gain to extend the drive.

The Eagles stopped Washington on the goal line after Heinicke was sacked by Javon Hargrave to force a field-goal try.

FIELD GOAL COMMANDERS: Slye hit a 32-yard field goal to give Washington a two-possession lead.

Commanders 23, Eagles 14

change of possession

Hurts found receiver Quez Watkins for a 16-yard gain to move the chains for the Eagles on third down.

The Eagles ended the quarter with three straight runs to running back Miles Sanders, who had been quiet up until that point. He totaled 15 yards on the carries

END OF THIRD QUARTER: Commanders 23, Eagles 14

FOURTH QUARTER

TOUCHDOWN EAGLES: Hurts found Smith for medium gain, but the receiver broke a tackle and walked into the end zone for an 11-yard score.

Commanders 23, Eagles 21

change of possession

A unnecessary roughness call on Philly moved the sticks 15 yards for the Commanders.

INTERCEPTION EAGLES: Heinicke unloaded a deep shot to McLaurin, but the pass was thrown in double coverage and intercepted by CJ Gardner-Johnson.

change of possession

Hurts ran 10 yards to pick up a first on 2nd and 7 before Sanders got eight yards with his legs.

FUMBLE RECOVERY COMMANDERS: Goedert caught a three-yard pass but he fumbled and the ball was recovered by Jamin Davis.

change of possession

FIELD GOAL COMMANDERS: Slye nailed a deep 55-yarder to extend Washington's lead.

Commanders 26, Eagles 21

change of possession

FUMBLE EAGLES: Hurts found Watkins for a deep completion, but fumbled the ball while running for more yardage.

change of possession

The Commanders went three-and-out, giving the ball back to the Eagles after being unable to take advantage of the fumble.

change of possession

But the Eagles returned the favor, going three-and-out and punting right before the two-minute warning.

change of possession

TOUCHDOWN COMMANDERS: A lateral frenzy resulted in a meaningless last-second score for Washington.

FINAL: Commanders 32, Eagles 21

***

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.