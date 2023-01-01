Commanders QB Carson Wentz Struggles, But Washington Holds Halftime Lead vs. Browns

Carson Wentz threw a pair of interceptions in the first half. However, the Washington Commanders have a lead.

The Washington Commanders are heading into halftime with a 7-3 lead against the Cleveland Browns.

The first part of the game for Washington looked very bleak after new starting quarterback Carson Wentz threw a pair of interceptions that led fans to chant for Taylor Heinicke's name.

However, Washington has a lead against Cleveland. How so?

On the ensuing drive following Wentz's second pick, the Browns had the chance to kick a field goal to go up 6-0, but Washington had a penalty on the field goal attempt that gave Cleveland a chance to score a touchdown from half the distance to the goal.

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson fell short of the goal line, setting the Commanders up for an opportunity to score.

The Washington offense ran a 21-play, 96-yard drive that lasted over 10 minutes to take a lead. The drive ended on a 1-yard touchdown leap from Wentz, possibly redeeming himself from his early mistakes.

The Commanders still have a long way to go from winning this football game, but the touchdown drive flipped the momentum in the game and Washington is halfway home to victory.

The Commanders will receive the ball when the teams trot out for the second half.

