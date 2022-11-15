LOOK: How Did Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Celebrate After Win vs. Eagles?

Taylor Heinicke, you just led the Washington Commanders to a big road upset win against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. What are you going to do next?

Apparently, wear every defensive player's chain and drink a Busch Light on the way home.

Considering the fact that Heinicke earned a $125,000 bonus as part of his contract as a backup quarterback, a Busch Light is a rather frugal option from what he can afford.

But Heinicke may not have much more to celebrate.

Quarterback Carson Wentz is eligible to return from Injured Reserve (IR) after his finger injury he suffered back in Week 6, and Heinicke isn't guaranteed to start next week's game against the Houston Texans.

While the Heinicke hype is higher than ever following Monday's win, the decision is Rivera's to make. But the numbers don't lie ... the Commanders have played better with Heinicke.

The Commanders are 3-1 in games Heinicke has started this season, and even though his stat line wasn't particularly impressive on Monday night - 17 of 29 completions for 211 yards, no touchdowns and an interception - the team has a different energy since he took over for Wentz back in Week 7.

Maybe if he's named the starter and grabs a win, then he can enjoy a slightly more expensive beverage.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.