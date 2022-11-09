Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke 'Dropped The Ball', Says Robert Griffin III

The Washington Commanders are picking up the pieces after a 20-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

The Commanders held a 10-point lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter, but three straight scoring drives pushed the edge away from Washington.

The lone touchdown drive out of the three scoring possessions for Minnesota kickstarted after a Taylor Heinicke interception, which contributed heavily in the loss.

“Let’s be honest, the Taylor Heinicke experience happens every single week, the fans just overlook it because more times than not this year, he’s been able to come out on top with some late-game magic,” former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III said. “But the way I look at it is that Heinicke had an opportunity to go out and really solidify the job as his moving forward … and he dropped the ball."

Heinicke has already been passed up the past two offseasons for a more established starter, but he has shown his appeal leading Washington to wins in the past two weeks.

A win on Sunday may have tipped the scales for Heinicke to take over for the rest of the season, but a loss reminds people why he was chosen to be Carson Wentz's backup this year.

Heinicke will have one more chance to impress head coach Ron Rivera before Wentz has the opportunity to return and reclaim the starting job next Monday against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here.

Follow Commander Country on Twitter.